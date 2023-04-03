Briatore: “This is the government of not doing. The Rdc is not the problem”

Flavio Briatore attack the government Melons. The manager, who has never hidden his sympathies for the right, is now pointing his finger at the new executive: “They don’t get one right – explains Briatore to the Fatto Quotidiano – find Work e case to those who don’t have them, instead of waste time with synthetic snails and meat. I doubt that then the government has not nothing else to do and to say. These many disappoint me passwords because they give the impression of not getting it right”. Briatore also has his say on the subject of fascism: “You know that my son Falco doesn’t know Patty Right. Falco doesn’t even know about Patty Pravo, who is a great songwriter, let alone that she knows and doesn’t care of the massacre. Not at all, it’s not really interested. These politicians open their mouths like this, to get out of the way i data the problemcome give a home to those who don’t have it”.

“I’m being honest, – continues Briatore al Fatto – it seems to me that they don’t understand the meaning some things. We col Pnrrthat stuff there, we’re about to make a cyclopean shit figure if, as I read, we send the money back. They have to change direction, talk less”. Briatore also addresses the issue of Basic income: “These guys have one weird lifestyledistant, different. They agree to live on little (honestly they live on shit, let’s face it) but not to do demanding jobs, many hours a day and have a nest egg respectable. They want more. Even in Formula One they have difficulty finding people. There you earn but you are always away from home. Then the basic income it wasn’t a problem. A Dubai you work 4 days a week“.

