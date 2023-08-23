BRICS summit, Xi surprisingly deserts the Business Forum

BRICS summit, Xi absent from the Business Forum

In spite of the official program the Chinese President Xi Jinping he defected the Brics Business Forum 2023, held yesterday as part of the Johannesburg summit. And, while awaiting an official explanation – which according to analysts will never arrive – Xi’s absence is fueling new doubts about Beijing’s leadership. His speech, an invective against US hegemony, was read by the Commerce Secretary Wang Wentao. A speech in defense of the Chinese economy and its support for emerging countries, amid the domestic turbulence linked to the real estate sector and growing fears about the stability of the economy, in which Xi reaffirmed China‘s commitment to protect the common interests of the South Global on an international scale. As a developing country and part of the southern hemisphere, China – highlighted the Chinese president – “breathes the same breath with other developing countries and pursues a shared future with them” and “resolutely supported the common interests of developing countries and has worked to increase the representation and voice of emerging markets and developing countries in global affairs”.

The precedent of the Apec

Just a few hours before, Xi had met with the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, in Pretoria, and observers define his absence from a multilateral event as “highly unusual”, even if the Chinese president is not new to officially unjustified absences. Last November he skipped the appointment dedicated to business at the Apec (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) in Bangkok, always entrusting his direct warning to the United States to a written speech in which Xi underlined that Asia-Pacific “is not the backyard nobody’s”.

The invective against the USA

Xi-in statement read by the Minister – called on the world to avoid sleepwalking “in the abyss of a new cold war” stating – with a clear reference to the United States – that “some countries, obsessed with maintaining their hegemony, have done everything to paralyze emerging markets and developing countries. Anyone who develops quickly becomes his containment target. Anyone catching up becomes the target of the obstruction. But this is useless.”

The appointment was attended by the leaders of India, Brazil and South Africa and Russian President Vladimir Putin who, unable to be physically present due to the international arrest warrant, gave his speech remotely.

In the evening, Xi then attended a dinner hosted by Ramaphosatogether with the leaders of Brazil and India, and the Russian foreign minister.

No official explanation

“Xi’s absence is highly unusual, something seems to have pulled Xi away from the meeting. It could have been a medical accident or perhaps an urgent matter that required her attention. It’s also possible that Xi skipped the event for some other reason, perhaps in response to developments at the summit,” he commented Brian Hart, China Power Project Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies as reported by the AgenPress –. The fact that Xi skipped his speech at this meeting but showed up to other engagements before and after this one suggests that there was something acutely alienating him during this time. But at this point we don’t know why.”

No official explanation for Xi’s absence has been provided by Chinese state media and diplomats. The reports cite the president’s speech without mentioning his absence from the Forum. “Xi gave speech at BRICS Business Forum 2023 closing ceremony,” he tweeted hours after the event on Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying attaching a photo showing the crowded conference room.