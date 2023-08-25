Home » BRICS, the Xi-Putin axis challenges the West: the group is expanding. The two adversaries Iran and Saudi Arabia enter
BRICS, the Xi-Putin axis challenges the West: the group is expanding. The two adversaries Iran and Saudi Arabia enter

BRICS, the Xi-Putin axis challenges the West: the group is expanding. The two adversaries Iran and Saudi Arabia enter

Other than disconcerted by the violent death of Prigozhin. The BRICS double, indeed more, with the entry into the “club” of six new members, many of whom are of great importance: Iran, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates. They add to China, Russia, Brazil, India and South Africa. All leaders, Putin including (via Skype), they celebrated the enlargement – ​​which will bring the group to represent from 2024 36% of world GDP from the current 26% – with complacency and ostentatious enthusiasm, all in an anti-Western vein.

