China aims at the Messina Strait Bridge

The project to create the much-invoked “bridge over the Strait of Messina” is worth 10 billion euros. And by now it has been clear to everyone for some time that, to paraphrase the old Barilla commercial, “Where there’s money, there’s China”. That is precisely the last work ended up in the crosshairs of the Chinese, specifically in that of the China Construction Communications Company (CCCC), the first bridge builder in the world. He stated it to the Only 24 Hours Pei Minshan, deputy general manager of the construction giant: “We have the right experience and skills to carry out the work”.

In fact, with the decree signed on 16 March by the Italian Council of Ministers, theimmediate resumption of the design and construction of the bridge over the Strait of Messina. In addition, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has issued a notice confirming that the project to be implemented will follow the technical plan of 2011 and therefore, it will be about the cable-stayed bridge (suspended and supported by pillars) wider than the world, with an extension of 3.2 kilometers.

On this, the Chinese engineer points out: “CCCC is certainly very interested in the implementation of the project. We hope to use our already proven technology in the construction of two more similar bridges to help promote economic development and integration in the South and North of Italy”.

Already in the past the CCCC company has already made significant contributions in the Italian port infrastructure sectorsuch as BIM-based design consultancy for the new deep water offshore port project in Venice in 2017 or, providing a lot of equipment in the Shipyard for the port of Vado in Genoa in 2019. Now, they would like to expand further into the Italian economy, storming the corporate sector.

