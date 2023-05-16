Home » Bridge over the Strait of Messina, the government collects the trust with 206 yeses
Business

by admin
Green light from the Chamber to the bridge over the Strait of Messina

With 206 votes in favour, 124 against and 5 abstentions the Chamber has granted confidence to the Government placed on the decree law for the construction of the bridge over the Strait of Messina. The session will continue with the examination of the agendas, while for tomorrow at 10.30, with the beginning of the explanations of vote at 9, the final vote on the provision is expected, which will then pass to the examination of the Senate.

Bridge over the strait, Bonomi: “Important work if within an infrastructural plan”

“The bridge over the Strait of Messina is an important work if part of an infrastructural plan for Calabria and Sicily”. This was stated by the president of Confindustria, Charles Bonomi speaking in Metropolis on the site of ‘La Repubblica’. “The bridge, he adds, must be part of an overall project. A series of infrastructural investments must be put in place. Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini said he shares this vision. We hope that this path will be pursued”, underlines Bonomi.

