Bridge over the Strait “out of money and already old”. So Salvini, however, will revive the bandwagon-society that should build it

Roma – The one touted by the minister Matteo Salvini is a bridge over the Strait of paper. There is no money, as the technicians of the Ministry of Economy put it on paper in the Def just published. It would still cost nearly twice as much as forecast a decade ago. But, above all, in the first hearings on the project in the Chamber, the umpteenth in the last forty years of chatter on the Bridge, university professors and experts have dismantled the raodmap of the leader of the League point by point. With the decree approved by the Council of Ministers, Salvini wants to revive the old project of the Eurolink group (today Webuild by Pietro Salini) to start the construction sites within the next year: «It is impossible to start the construction sites within the next year, the 2012 project is now old, and even if built it would be useless to reduce air and ship traffic given the lack of any planning for a real high-speed line in Sicily and Calabria», say the professionals heard these days in the joint Environment and Transport commissions. A bluff which, however, serves the minister to advertise the great work and in the meantime do something very concrete: to get back on its feet the bandwagon born in 1981 and closed by the Monti government in 2013, the Strait of Messina company.

The technicians of the Ministry of Economy in the Def just approved by the government have counted on the inclusion of the bridge among the new strategic works for the country. The resurrected infrastructure would no longer cost around 8.5 billion euros, as Salvini had said, provocatively comparing its expenditure to the Citizenship Income for a year. But 13.5 billion euros, plus another billion for the compensatory works on land that Anas and Rfi will have to carry out. Total, almost 15 billion.

Bridge over the Strait, you again. “Executive project in 2024” by Rosaria Amato

March 15, 2023



In short, we are not even at the starting line and already, to update the prices increased in the last ten years, the Webuild project costs almost double. Europe allows variants to be approved without making new tenders for a 50 percent increase in spending, here we are far beyond that. But in any case there is no trace of this money, as stated in the Def. From the Ministry of Infrastructures they let it be known that “it is obvious that there is a lack of coverage, this will be found with the budget law as always happens for all major works”. But if the markets or the Cassa depositi e prestiti don’t intervene, both highly improbable hypotheses given the figures at stake, it will be difficult for the budget to find multi-year coverage for this great work.

Bridge Decree in the Official Gazette: “It will cost half the Citizenship Income” by the Economics Editor

March 31, 2023



In any case, even if the money were to be found by magic, the problems would be quite different. And they emerged during the hearings in the Chamber these days. For example, Federico Massimo Mazzolani, emeritus professor of construction techniques at the Federico II University of Naples, was heard, who dismantled the project: «You must know that today in the world the longest single-span bridges have a length of 1.6 kilometers, they are found in Denmark and Japan and only cars pass through them: because no one wanted to let trains pass given the additional weight and the risk due to oscillations. As for length in general, the longest road bridge is two kilometers and the longest railway bridge is 1.4 kilometers and is located on the Bosphorus. We should get to build a bridge by 2029 and for double measures compared to existing bridges: an advance that would have no equal in history”. Professor Francesco Russo, Professor of Transport Engineering at the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria added: «We need to carry out the sustainability and project verification again. But at this point there is a problem: the new economic and financial regulations provide for precise conditions. For example, those of overall toll revenues and environmental sustainability by reducing sources of pollution. But compared to ten years ago, when there was talk of high speed in Sicily and Calabria, to reduce the use of highly polluting ships and planes, the situation has changed”. Professor Russo then concludes: «An incredible operation is being carried out in Sicily which goes in the opposite direction to the bridge: the new Catania-Palermo railway line will eventually connect the two cities in two hours and with entire parts on a single track. In Calabria, on the other hand, the project currently presented increases the kilometers of the high-speed railway and non-railway network. A madness. With the bridge, however, it would take almost nine hours from Palermo to Rome. In a nutshell, perhaps it could be convenient for the Messina people to take the train to go to the capital, certainly not to the rest of Sicily ».

Really therefore we are talking at the moment of a paper bridge and in any case useless.

© breaking latest news