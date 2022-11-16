Listen to the audio version of the article

«In the next maneuver – a matter of hours given that on Monday (November 21, ndr) the CDM should approve it – the first formal and concrete act will be to reinstate the Strait of Messina company which has been in liquidation for 9 years and which will have to return to carry out its functions “, so the Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, Matteo Salvini, speaking at a webinar on the Strait Bridge at the University of Messina.

«There is an open debate on updating the old project or on the need to launch a new tender» for the bridge over the Strait of Messina: «I am absolutely atheist and secular. I am interested in the construction of the new infrastructure». Technically, Salvini underlines, “it won’t be easy, the economic and financial plan needs to be reviewed, the project needs to be updated”.

Acceleration of Salerno-Reggio Calabria works

«I’ve been in the office for less than a month and I have many dossiers: from the Genoa gutter to the Salerno-Reggio Calabria high-speed train which is fast and only occasionally financed. I expect that reporting the link between Sicily and Calabria in the Government dossiers will also help the recovery or acceleration of the work that must be completed for the bridge to make sense. If you connect Sicily and Calabria but high speed does not concern Calabria and you have the state road 106 which is constantly being worked on and maintained; if you have Sicilian roads and highways that are in conditions that we know, let’s say goodbye to the benaltristi who are practicing these days before the bridge, we’ll do the rest. All right but in my opinion all things can be done, one thing does not exclude the other», underlines Salvini according to which the Bridge over the Strait of Messina «must be a jewel on a global level».

Transportation: We appreciate

“We appreciate the determination with which Minister Salvini returned to the subject today, expressing the will to speed up and create the conditions for this fundamental infrastructure to be built, finally and as soon as possible”. This was stated by the president of Conftrasporto Paolo Uggè in a note with which «Conftrasporto-Confcommercio reiterates its yes to the bridge over the Strait of Messina». «The passage of time is the enemy of the work and plays in favor of those who don’t want it. We have strongly supported it for some time: the project must start to connect the Sicilian people and the economy of our country to Northern Europe”.