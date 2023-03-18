Bridge over the Strait, for the CISL it is “an opportunity”

(Italpress) – “An opportunity for growth, development and employment to be seized and connected to a vigorous, organic southern politics, truly participated by the social partners”. As Luigi Barraleader Cislon the go-ahead decreed yesterday by the Government at the bridge over the Strait.

“We are waiting to read the final text approved by the CDM, confirming our usual approach: the bridge, if well implemented, can give a formidable boost to economic and employment growth not only in the South, but throughout the country. Giving territorial continuity to the peninsula, overcoming the isolation of Sicily, means creating the conditions for a strong protagonism of our country in the match of Euro-Mediterranean integration. A fundamental challenge, especially in years in which the whole of Europe will be called to look more and more to the South in its growth dynamics and in industrial, energy and commercial exchanges”.

So it won’t be a cathedral on the sea

The CISL leader underlines the other steps that must be followed in order not to make it a “cathedral on the sea”: “The bridge project must be included in a general development policy plan for underutilized areas. The broader, more robust and participatory southern mobilization must also correspond to the laying of the first stone. It means completing high-speed rail, the dense network of small and medium-sized infrastructural works, connecting internal areas, realigning railways, motorways, as well as broadband, port facilities, aqueducts to European standards”.

