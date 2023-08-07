Bridge over the Strait, skips the cap on manager salaries. Wrath opposition

Matteo Salvini bridge over the strait

Ponte dello Strait, Ciucci (ad): “The derogation from the salary cap is not for the Board”

“The hypothesis of a rule derogating from the salary ceiling regards the hiring of employees, i.e. engineers and experts with the highest skills, by the Company e it is not addressed to the Chairman and the CEO and in general to the Board of Directors.” Thus the CEO Pietro Ciucci of the Strait of Messina Company reached by telephone by ANSA underlining that the company will hire 100 resources from Anas and Rfi companies for which the ceiling is not foreseen.

Bridge over the Strait, government ready to remove the ceiling on manager salaries

Measures against expensive flights and taxis, with the possibility for municipalities to issue additional licenses. And again: the obligation of isolation for those positive for Covid, the possibility for the taxpayer to be able to allocate the eight per thousand of his tax return to “recovery from drug addiction and other pathological addictions” and the strengthening of the instrument of interceptions in cases of particularly alarming crimes, such as those aggravated by the mafia method. But on the table of the Council of Ministers to be held on Monday afternoon there is an article in the legislative decree concerning “the urgent provisions to ensure the operation of the concessionary company referred to in article 1 of the law of 17 December 1971, n. 1158”.

It concerns the bridge over the strait and determines the exceeding of the limit of 240 thousand euros of the maximum compensation for directors, owners and members of control bodies, managers and employees. “The company referred to in article 1 of the law of 17 December 1971, n. 1158, without prejudice to the provisions of article 3 bis of the law of 17 December 1971, n. 1158, the provisions referred to in articles 11, paragraphs do not apply 6 and 7, and 19 of Legislative Decree 19 August 2016, n. 175”, reads the draft. Hence the anger of the opposition.

“Indecent. They say wages are not made by law. Yet they make laws to remove the maximum ceiling on wages above 240 thousand euros while they bury the minimum ceiling that we ask so as not to fall below 9 euros per hour”, he says the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein. “The right has done the minimum wage. In its own way. It has removed the ceiling of 240,000 euros for state managers. Starting with who will have to manage the company on the Strait Bridge. As always, everyone has their priorities”, the deputy dem Arturo Scotto increases the dose. “With the problems that public transport has, is the priority to increase these salaries? We will vote against”, writes the deputy of Italia Viva Maria Elena Boschi on twitter.

“It is the confirmation that for Salvini the priority is not infrastructure or the development of Sicily, but distributing gifts to his friends. It is always the usual Italian joke: works on which serious reflection would be needed, in the hands of this right, are transformed into a manger for Patriots at the expense of the Italians “, declares Riccardo Magi secretary of + Europa. “Giorgia Meloni answer us: but don’t you are you ashamed to squander this public money to guarantee privileges and want to carry out a work that will steal important resources for the development of the South starting from public transport, purifiers, schools, health care and the safety of the territory?”, says Angelo Bonelli of Avs.

“The scenario is as follows: no basic income, no aid to families against the high cost of living, no support against the high cost of mortgages, interventions to mitigate the cost of petrol not even talking about it. This right does the only favors for the usual suspects and for those who already have”, the position of the 5 Star Movement. Action Ruffinus.

