Ponte Messina: Tajani, ‘centre-right always determined, then governments changed’

“On the bridge over the Strait, the center-right has always been determined, the governments have changed and the construction of the bridge has not proceeded. We are determined to do it, the works can start next year and this means giving a perspective to all of Southern Italy”. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said, on the sidelines of the Euro-Mediterranean Economics Festival underway in Naples. The construction of the bridge over the Strait of Messina, added Tajani, “means work, growth in tourist presences, it means high speed, a strong reduction in pollution between Calabria and Sicily”.

“The bridge over the Strait? I imagine it, the image from an aesthetic-architectural point of view is beautiful, I hope it holds of course. I believe it is a necessary infrastructure and I hope that the Government has the concreteness and operational capacity to go all the way”. This was stated by the president of the Campania Region Vincenzo De Luca, on the sidelines of the Euro-Mediterranean Economy Festival in Naples. According to De Luca, the bridge “can certainly be an opportunity for development for the South for the extreme areas of the South, but here too governance capacity and administrative concreteness are needed”.

