Bridging the Digital Divide: LinkNYC and Girl DigitalME Workshops Empower Teen Girls with Digital Skills

Title: LinkNYC and Girl DigitalME Host Workshops to Bridge the Digital Divide for Teen Girls

Introduction:

Learning how to use modern technology has become essential in today’s digital world. Recognizing the importance of digital literacy, LinkNYC and Girl DigitalME have partnered to organize workshops aimed at bridging the digital divide for teenage girls. These workshops provide opportunities for girls to learn basic computing skills, software proficiency, and even delve into subjects like cyber security, programming, and game building.

The GigaBit Center in Brooklyn:

At the GigaBit Center located at 1561 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, participants can attend workshops designed to teach them the fundamentals of computing. From navigating popular programs to obtaining a basic understanding of technology, these workshops ensure girls have the necessary tools for the digital age. Additionally, the center offers computer loan services, allowing students who lack access to computers at home to borrow one on-site.

Free Internet Programs for New Yorkers:

To further enable digital inclusion, various government departments in New York offer programs that provide free or low-cost internet access. Eligibility for these programs can be based on factors such as annual income. For instance, households with an annual income of $60,000 or less (four or more members) or those with an annual income of less than $29,000 (single individuals) may qualify. Additionally, individuals receiving benefits from programs like SNAP, Medicaid, or Federal public housing assistance also meet the eligibility criteria. Special helplines are available in English and Spanish to assist with inquiries, reachable at 877-384-2575.

Affordable Connectivity Program:

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) offers a $30 discount on monthly internet service for qualified households. Eligibility is not dependent on US citizenship or possession of a Social Security Number (SSN). Once approved, applicants can choose from participating internet service providers to enroll in a discounted plan that suits their needs.

Free Internet for NYCHA Residents:

NYCHA residents can now access free, fast, reliable, and secure internet through the Big Apple Connect program, which was launched by the NYC Office of Technology and Innovation last year. Residents without home internet can sign up for Big Apple Connect, with service providers such as Optimum or Spectrum available depending on their location. This program also eliminates monthly charges for internet and basic cable for eligible participants, potentially reducing their bills to as low as $0.

Conclusion:

By hosting workshops and providing access to affordable or free internet, LinkNYC and Girl DigitalME are empowering teenage girls to bridge the digital divide. These initiatives ensure that all individuals have equal opportunities to enhance their digital literacy and thrive in today’s technologically-driven society.

