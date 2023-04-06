From December 2019 to December 2020, the euro money supply M3 grew by 12.3%. In the two previous years the growth rates had been 4.1 and 5.0% respectively. The acceleration was even clearer for M1: 2018: 6.6%, 2019: 8.0%, 2020: 15.6%.

We remember: At the beginning of 2020 there were the first corona cases in Europe. The European Central Bank reacted to the pandemic with a drastic expansion of its bond purchases. This was not a matter of course, because the pandemic was not a demand shock, but a negative supply shock. Due to the various restrictions on business operations, it was no longer possible to produce and offer as many goods as before. Of course, the quantities demanded also fell, but that was only a consequence of the declining production potential. In terms of price theory, one thing is clear: if the supply of goods shrinks but the supply of money explodes, money becomes more plentiful relative to goods; the price of the shopping basket used and thus the price level rise. The typical delay in the effect of the money supply on the price level is 2-3 years – this is also the case in this case. Monetarism is back. Not the interest rate, but the money supply is the best indicator of monetary policy.

In February 2023, the M3 expansion rate was 2.9% year-on-year, down from 7.8% in May 2022, ie before the belated correction of monetary policy. M1 has even been shrinking (!) since January 2023 compared to the previous year, in February by 2.7%. A shrinking money supply is a first-rate alarm signal for the economy.

The money supply is also declining in the USA. There, too, the money supply growth in 2020 was spectacular. A “soft landing” is not to be expected.