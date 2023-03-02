The wage demands of the trade unions indicate that a stable wage policy cannot currently be expected. This poses considerable risks for overall economic development. Moderate wage agreements can still prevent a stabilization crisis, which would ultimately harm workers in particular.

The surge in inflation due to higher energy prices is weighing on companies and households. Firms’ costs rise immediately while their revenues fall at the same time as households lose real wages. On balance, the cost-income ratio is deteriorating, which is likely to hamper production and employment. Expansionary monetary and financial policies, on the other hand, can do little because they would only exacerbate cost-induced inflation by stimulating demand.

Adapting the economy to rising energy prices requires the use of additional resources. Companies and the state have to make higher investments to convert the energy supply. This cannot be achieved without a relative lag in private consumption. If a larger part of the production potential is absorbed by additional investments, only a smaller part is available for real wage increases.

Against this background, double-digit wage demands by the trade unions are economically unacceptable. At best, they lead to a further surge in inflation because companies will use the demand effect of wages to pass on costly wage settlements in prices. If a more restrictive monetary policy counteracts the threatening wage-price spiral, the resulting rise in interest rates will slow down investments. While this weakens inflation, it also generates growing unemployment and thus a stabilization crisis.

All of this should have been burned into economic memory since the 1970s. At that time, too, the reaction to the supply shock of the oil crisis was double-digit wage demands to supposedly compensate for inflation, and even then the public sector unions led the wage round. The consequences were an economic slump, a sharp rise in unemployment and years of economic stagnation.

It is perhaps understandable that the trade unions want to ward off energy price-related burdens on workers. However, they lack the appropriate means to do so. Nominal wage policy has a largely parallel effect on costs and demand. It cannot eliminate a supply shock, but only improve the framework for monetary policy to combat inflation and a supply-side strategy to deal with the energy crisis.

Limiting nominal wage increases to productivity gains would make an important contribution here. If, on the other hand, the trade unions overestimate their possibilities, the consequences are fatal, especially for the employees. Excessive nominal wage increases do not lead to real wage increases, but to real wage losses through their negative employment effects.

History doesn’t repeat itself? The unrealistic wage demands of the unions say something else. But that also applies to fiscal policy, which, with relief packages for everyone, has given the impression that supply-side challenges can be countered with demand-boosting measures. Last but not least, the problem of the wage-price spiral is still being downplayed by economists who have already classified the ECB’s expansive monetary policy as unproblematic. It is time to say goodbye to such illusions.

