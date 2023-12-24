Briefly put to the test: continued (very) high fragility of the banking system. Were Anat Admati and Martin Hellwig wrong?

If one interprets the collapse of the globally systemically important Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CS) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 – around 15 years after the bankruptcy of the US investment bank Lehman Brothers on September 15, 2008 in New York – as a very significant representative one empirical test case or finding and one also interprets the current economic over-indebtedness of hundreds of US banks in 2023 as another central representative empirical finding with regard to the above-mentioned forecast on the fragility of the banking system by Admati / Hellwig (2013), then the two authors were wrong in 2023 with their forecast from 2013 about the continued (very) high fragility of banks and the banking system – from an empirical point of view – (completely) correct!

As is well known, the cause of the devastating extent of the global financial crisis of 2007 – 2009 was due to the banks’ extremely dangerously high balance sheet debt ratio of 97 percent and the extremely dangerously low balance sheet equity ratio of 3 percent!

However, after the global banking and financial crisis of 2007 – 2009, lobbyists, (financial) politicians, regulators and other actors blocked or prevented a real reform of the international capital regulation of banks, which clearly shows the (very) high fragility of banks could reduce – despite the enormous damage caused by the global banking crisis of 2007 – 2009 in the real economy and the threat to public finances in many countries, with even the threat of the ruin of public finances in many countries, such as Spain, Ireland and Iceland!

By the way, according to the Swiss Finance Minister, Ms. Karin Keller-Sutter, and according to the Vice President of the Swiss National Bank, Mr. Martin Schlegel, a possible disorderly bankruptcy of CS on Monday, March 20, 2023 would very, very likely lead to another global bankruptcy Banking and financial crisis will occur, with the corresponding catastrophic global negative external effects and consequences for the real economy and public finances, if there is not a state-orchestrated or state-directed emergency takeover on Sunday, March 19, 2023, almost at the last second the CS would have come through the Swiss megabank UBS!

However, what would be a simple and highly effective way out to prevent a repeat of the global banking and financial crisis like in the years 2007 – 2009 and “total loss of trust” like at Lehman Brothers and CS?

A simple and highly effective solution would be the worldwide introduction of a minimum balance sheet equity ratio for banks of 20 percent to 30 percent, as Ms. Anat Admati and Mr. Martin Hellwig already did very far-sightedly and very forward-looking in their first edition from 2013 of their international bestseller ” The Banker’s New Clothes – What’s going wrong with banks and what needs to change” in order to noticeably reduce the banks’ excessive indebtedness and thus the (very) high fragility of the global banking system and thus create a stable and robust global financial system create!

