“Brigades of citizenship”: the first followers of Grillo appear in Massa

Beppe Grillo, the latest gimmick that gathers converts: “The brigades of citizenship”

Just ten days ago we wrote an article on the “balaclava speech” delivered by Beppe Grillo at the “demonstration against precariousness”, held in Rome. The Genoese demagogue had read a leaflet declaring: “Be your own leaders. Make the brigades of citizenship, put on a balaclava and at night, without being seen, do the chores, fix the sidewalks. React”.

The hooded call to action had produced strong reactions in the political world and in citizens, also because Elly Schleinwhich has a special radar to intercept trouble, she had come to the demonstration last moment infusing the Democratic Party in the controversy which then followed.

Afterwards – as he always does – after throwing the stone Grillo tried to hide his hand, throwing it on the innocent joke, but knowing full well that someone would take it seriously. And in a country like Italy the epigones could not be missingthat is, the Savonarola de Noantri.

Massa Carrara, the emulative activists of the Last Generation “eco-devastators” arrive

And so to Massa Carrara the activists of “Massa insorge” formed the “Citizenship Apuan Brigades”, le Bac. Last Saturday four svalvolati showed up on the seafront of Massa, where the supposed leader has read a ranting statement after capping some waterfront parking meters as a “protest” over the increase in municipal rates.

