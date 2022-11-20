Home Business Brilliant Technology: plans to set up a joint venture company to build a green power transportation and energy storage integration project
(Original title: Brilliant Technology: Proposed establishment of a joint venture company to build a green power transportation energy storage integration project)

Securities Times e-company news, Brilliant Technology (002296) announced on the evening of November 20 that the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Brilliant Software and State Power Investment Jinrun New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Lankao County Urban Construction Investment Development Co., Ltd., Telaidian New Energy Co., Ltd. Co., Ltd. (referred to as “Telai Dian”) signed an investment cooperation agreement on the 18th, and plans to jointly invest in the establishment of a joint venture project company Henan Electric Energy Easy Charge Technology Co., Ltd. to build a green power transportation and energy storage integration project; the above-mentioned four parties jointly Responsible for the project, and timely develop project resources such as new energy, distributed energy, and comprehensive smart energy in the Lankao area of ​​​​Henan Province. The registered capital of the joint venture project company is 50 million yuan, of which China Power Investment Jinrun plans to invest 27.5 million yuan, accounting for 55%; Brilliant Software plans to invest 9.5 million yuan, accounting for 19%; Telaidian plans to invest 1.5 million yuan, accounting for 3% .

