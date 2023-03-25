Administrative elections, in Brindisi Roberto Fusco brings together Pd and Cinque Stelle

Fight against poverty, social inclusion and recovery of the suburbs, territorial medicine, port and implementation of the organizational machine of the municipality: these are the key points of the electoral campaign addressed by the candidate for mayor of the coalition Pd and Movimento 5 Stelle Roberto Fusco, during the press conference which took place on March 24th at Palazzo Virgilio. “You have seen me coming since September, not as someone’s national slogan” candidate Fusco opens his speech, recalling and departing from the refined and feminist quote by Lisa Levenstein pronounced by the leader of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein immediately after the officialization of the victory of the primaries.

“The whole progressive coalition has understood that divided we lose and therefore this it’s time to broaden the coalition and entrust it to those from Brindisi who want to trust, because if you don’t listen to this it means bringing the city into the abyss. One of my main objectives is to bring peace to the city of Brindisi, to overcome the dualism between the environment and industry because the temporal data is different. We are not in Brindisi, in Italy and in Europe in the 1990s” continues the aspiring mayor Roberto Fusco, proposing himself as the Schumacher in carrying out projects in order not to lose the funds of the Pnrr.

“The world has changed, environmentalists must not wage war on companies that pollute. The political data is poorly read: there is no large company that is financed if it does not have sustainable and environmentally compatible projects. We are talking about another historical era, we are moving towards the ecological and digital transition. Digital has taken over everyone. And the same is the environmental compatibility that the companies themselves want. There is a need for cultural change and we are ready”.

Administrative, Fusco: “Implementing the organizational machine of the municipality”

“How do you overcome challenges if you don’t implement the machine? One of the first points of attention will be the organizational machine of the municipality which is understaffed. So, there will be an increase in staff and management that is needed. The municipality must tell businesses, citizens and families how to do to achieve what they want to do in accordance with the law. They have to sit at the same table and help each other,” says the mayoral candidate Roberto Fusco. And he adds: “I want to create a program implementation office with the time schedule that needs to be implemented, offered to citizens for maximum transparency”.

