Bringing a Century-Old Tradition to the Stage: Wuliangchun and Jianzhuang’s Cross-Border Collaboration at the CCTV Autumn Gala

Title: Wuliangchun and Jianzhuang: A Refreshing Cross-Border Collaboration on CCTV Autumn Gala

Subtitle: The Centuries-Old Wine Brand and Festival Come Together to Bring Joy to Consumers

When it comes to cross-border collaborations, we often think of the fusion of different cultures and styles that create unique and exciting experiences for consumers. This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival witnessed a remarkable partnership between Wuliangchun and Jianzhuang, which showcased how a century-old good wine can meet a thousand-year-old festival, sparking an extraordinary celebration. Let’s delve into the details of this collaboration that took place on the CCTV Autumn Gala.

Integration of “thought + art + technology” – Demonstrating new cross-border gameplay

On September 29, Wuliangchun and Jianzhuang made a mesmerizing appearance on the CCTV autumn evening. The event showcased the brewing process of Wuliangchun, a tradition passed down for thousands of years. This collaboration served as a “super link” that carries the long history of the festival and brings happiness to the people. For young viewers, it offered a delightful opportunity to discover the strong fragrance charm of these renowned brands.

At the gala, Wuliangye Luzhou-flavored Liquor Company invited people from all over the country to taste their fine wines. As part of the Mid-Autumn Festival party, they used twenty thousand bottles of Wuliangchun·Mid-Autumn Festival Special Edition for a raffle, while ten thousand bottles of Jianzhuang Rongguang were offered as lottery products for the “Legendary China Festival·Mid-Autumn Festival”. This gesture not only served as a token of appreciation to wine lovers but also allowed the Chinese people to embrace and appreciate the rich heritage and development of the country’s wine culture.

Cross-border alliance – Century-old fragrance with new ideas

Brands nowadays are increasingly using cross-border collaborations to enhance their influence and reach. The appearance of Wuliangchun and Jianzhuang on the CCTV Autumn Gala exemplifies this trend. The Autumn Gala itself is a remarkable integration of thoughts, art, emotion, and technology, making it an ideal platform for cross-border cooperation. By inviting Wuliangchun and Jianzhuang as “special guests,” the gala organizers highlighted the harmonious blend of music and liquor, showcasing the innovative spirit of Wuliangye Luzhou-flavored liquor.

Wuliangye Luzhou-flavor Liquor Company has been actively exploring cross-border breakthroughs to infuse youthful energy into their brand. They previously collaborated with the comedy IP “Annual Comedy Competition Season 2,” launching the “New Year’s Flavor” IP activity, where participants could win prizes by scanning codes on gift boxes. By leveraging digital channels and self-media accounts, they engage consumers with interesting and valuable content, building strong relationships.

Jianzhuang, as a century-old national brand, also understands the importance of connecting with young consumers. During its 111th anniversary in 2022, Jianzhuang released two popular videos, “The People’s Skills” and “Jianzhuang’s Skills,” integrating the national spirit into the brand’s warm narratives, resonating with the audience. Additionally, Jianzhuang collaborated with other renowned brands like Baijia Akuan, Xiaolongkan, and Tongrentang, releasing a series of posters called “Have the Skill,” creating marketing phenomena in the consumer goods sector.

By appearing together on the CCTV Autumn Gala, Wuliangchun and Jianzhuang effectively blended their core concepts and the festival’s essence. Through innovative approaches, they conveyed their good wishes to the audience while also achieving the epitome of “the best in content and form.” This cross-border collaboration is not just a business exchange but also a cultural inheritance and collision. Guided by the new generation of consumers, we believe that Wuliangchun and Jianzhuang will continue to create personalized and deeply rooted experiences, leaving a distinctive brand imprint in the hearts of consumers.