Bristol Myers Squibb buys Karuna: maxi deal worth 14 billion dollars

US pharmaceutical group Bristol Myers Squibb has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Karuna Therapeutics for $330 per share in cash, for an aggregate asset value of $14 billion, or $12.7 billion net of estimated cash acquired. The transaction was approved unanimously by the boards of directors of Bristol Myers Squibb and Karuna.

Karuna is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with psychiatric and neurological conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Two months ago, Bristol announced the purchase of Mirati Therapeutics, which makes cancer treatments, for up to $5.8 billion. Bristol Myers, which is based in New York, is looking to expand its market presence as demand for two of its main drugs, Revlimid (for the treatment of cancer) and Eliquis (an anticoagulant), which they now face competition from generic drugs after patents expire.

