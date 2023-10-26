Home » Bristol Myers Squibb: revenue down 2%
Business

Bristol Myers Squibb: revenue down 2%

by admin
Bristol Myers Squibb: revenue down 2%

Bristol Myers Squibb reported adjusted quarterly profit that beat expectations and revenue in line with estimates, even as sales of Revlimid, the company’s popular blood cancer drug, slumped due to generic competition.

Bristol Myers, one of the world‘s largest pharmaceutical companies, reported revenue of $10.96 billion in the third quarter, down 2% from the same period a year earlier.

The drugmaker said the decline was due to lower sales of Revlimid, which generated $1.43 billion in the quarter.

See also  Zhang Yitang calls you to participate in the Ali Mathematics Contest: more than 4 million prize money and open questions for liberal arts this year--fast technology--technology changes the future

You may also like

Inchcape Expands Presence in Central America with Mercedes-Benz...

Analyzing Alphabet’s Stock Price

Falling revenues for the industry

Istat, confidence in the market drops. The lowest...

China Everbright Bank Explores New Opportunities and Cooperation...

The gas storage level rises to 99 percent...

Eni, the fall in energy prices lowers its...

Key interest rate at 4.5 percent – ECB...

Resolution 12 of 10/16/2023 – Selection Committee in...

How long does a transfer take?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy