Bristol Myers Squibb: revenue down 2%

Bristol Myers Squibb reported adjusted quarterly profit that beat expectations and revenue in line with estimates, even as sales of Revlimid, the company’s popular blood cancer drug, slumped due to generic competition.

Bristol Myers, one of the world‘s largest pharmaceutical companies, reported revenue of $10.96 billion in the third quarter, down 2% from the same period a year earlier.

The drugmaker said the decline was due to lower sales of Revlimid, which generated $1.43 billion in the quarter.

