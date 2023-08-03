British interest rate rises to 5.25 percent – ​​highest level in 15 years

Economy Bank of England

British interest rate rises to its highest level in 15 years

Status: 1:55 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

People protest in front of the Bank of England in London against the interest rate hike and the associated increase in mortgage costs. They want a tax on bank profits

Source: dpa/Jordan Pettitt

Great Britain is struggling with one of the highest inflation rates among the industrialized countries. The central bank is now raising interest rates to more than five percent. The central bank is criticized for noticing the wave of inflation too late. The ECB is skeptical about further rate hikes.

The central bank in London has raised interest rates to their highest level in 15 years. To get inflation under control, the Bank of England (BoE) decided on Thursday to raise the rate by a quarter point to 5.25 percent. It was the 14th increase in a row. The decision was made by an eight to one vote. At 7.9 percent, consumer prices in July were not quite as strong as in June at 8.7 percent. But Great Britain still has one of the highest inflation rates among the large industrialized countries.

The central bank had already started its series of rate hikes in December 2021. Nevertheless, it is criticized for noticing the building wave of inflation too late. BoE boss Andrew Bailey has issued the motto that the central bank must now implement its tight monetary policy line in order to tame the unusually strong inflation.

At the same time, the economy is sluggish on the island: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the country will only grow by 0.4 percent in gross domestic product (GDP) this year. Great Britain would thus be quite far behind among the seven leading economic nations: only Germany, with a forecast minus of 0.3 percent in GDP, is certified by the IMF as poorer prospects.

In Great Britain, the series of interest rate hikes with the falling inflation rate has had an effect. At the same time, mortgage costs have risen to their highest level since 2008, weighing on the island’s construction industry.

ECB: Economic shocks are abating

ECB Director Fabio Panetta views further rate hikes by the euro central bank with skepticism. The European Central Bank (ECB) is in a phase in which inflation is already falling and economic shocks are abating, but the monetary tightening that has already taken place has not yet had its full effect, Panetta said on Thursday at a webinar at Milan’s Bocconi University. The ECB must do the right thing to lower inflation. In the current situation, perseverance in monetary policy could become more important than further hikes in interest rates.

“The emphasis on persistence can be especially valuable in the current situation,” Panetta said. Because the key interest rate is roughly at the level that is necessary to ensure price stability in the medium term. In addition, the risk of inflation expectations getting out of hand is low. Inflation risks are also balanced and economic activity is weak. “Under these conditions, the risk of exaggeration could increase if we only bet on an aggressive approach to rate hikes,” he said.

The ECB raised its key interest rate to 4.25 percent last week.

Historical shock

