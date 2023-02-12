Meta Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, February 12, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Hou Junlin) The global economic outlook in 2023 is full of uncertainties. The planning of the future number of employees is not clear, especially some supervisors cannot plan their own workload, and the output is close to zero. It is now rumored that Meta will further lay off staff, but Meta did not respond to comment.

According to reports, Meta, the parent company that owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, laid off 11,000 employees in November last year, accounting for about 13% of the total number of employees. Now it is reported that Meta has further layoffs plans.

Large technology stocks that rely on advertising revenue have benefited from the over-expansion of the company’s finances during the pandemic. In the past year, under the pressure of the economic situation and the reduction of advertising budgets, the market has begun to sell a large number of technology stocks, coupled with rising operating costs. , Leading to a wave of layoffs in the US technology industry.

Two Meta employees told the “Financial Times” that because some supervisors could not plan their future workload, it can be said that there was zero output, which was complained by many employees; although last November was the most eye-catching layoff in the history of Meta, However, the company is currently conducting performance reviews on employees and is expected to lay off workers again around March this year.

Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said last week that the company is trying to shrink its organizational structure and lay off some middle managers so the company can make decisions more quickly. In his view, Meta will aggressively shed underperforming employees, or lesser business and development projects.

Editor in charge: Yuzhen