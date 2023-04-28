British Petroleum, shareholders in revolt after the reduction of climate commitments

Contrasted performance for the title British Petroleum (BP) which is currently down 1.39% on the London Stock Exchange. In these hours the company is grappling with a revolt of its shareholders, unhappy with BP’s decision slow down its transition to the energy transitioneffectively reducing its emissions reduction targets for the green transition.

This decision sparked theindignation of many shareholders of the English oil group and activists starting with Greenpeace, the famous environmental group, which only last year defined British Petroleum ‘most ambitious of global majors’but has now sharply criticized the company’s plans, accusing it of bowing to investors and governments.

Indeed, we recall that BP’s original target, agreed with its shareholders in 2022, expected a 35-40% cut in emissions by the end of this decade. However, in February of this year BP announced a change of course, declaring its intention to increase i its profits between now and 2030 by investing more in both renewable energy and hydrocarbons.

In this sense, the leaders of the energy giant have reduced their emissions cut target to 20-30% thereby extending existing fossil fuel projects to meet demand.

Shareholders in revolt against the president

Here is that now the main shareholders of the group, including i five of the largest pension funds in the UK they would be ready, at today’s annual general meeting, to vote against the renewal of the mandate for the president Helge Lund.

In detail, the National Employment Savings Trustthe largest pension fund in the UK, theUniversities Superannuation Scheme, Border to Coast and the UK local authority pension fund they have all indicated they will support the protest in response to the company’s decision to scale back its climate pledges without shareholder consent.

Among the funds against BP’s decision we find Nest, a fund that also supports the resolution proposed by Follow This. “If BP continues down this path, we have serious concerns about whether they achieve their zero emissions goal and the company’s long-term success“ the fund commented today.

“We want to see them investing more in low-carbon and renewable solutions instead of new oil and gas sites.”

Also Brunelanother British pension fund, said it would vote against President Lund’s re-election, emphasizing its concern about British Petroleum’s “changes in strategy”.

The pension funds that could vote against the reappointment of BP Lund chairman are “a good example that investors plan to hold specific directors accountable for companies’ net-zero strategies this yearsaid Lindsey Stewart, director of investment stewardship research at Morningstar. “Indeed, in investment management, voting against a company president is one of the strongest escalations a shareholder can implement. So, there’s clearly one very deep frustration on the part of pension funds intending to vote against the re-election of Helge Lund as president”conclude Stewart.

The plans of the “Follow This” organization

Also, the Dutch group Follow Thisa small activist investor with stakes in several major oil companies, presented a resolution at the BP shareholders’ meeting to introduce more ambitious targets in terms of combating climate change.

In particular, the Dutch group calls on the energy giant to align its climate goals with the historic Paris climate accord and to commit to reducing absolute carbon emissions by 2030. These carbon emissions cuts, says Follow This, should also include emissions generated by BP customers’ use of their oil and gas, known as Scope 3 emissions.

Follow This believes that “a goal of zero emissions by 2050 is not enough without a goal aligned on the Paris Agreement for 2030”.

Follow This says it expects BP’s annual general meeting to be ‘rowdy’, warning investors they will be ‘rightfully concerned’ about BP rolling back its climate strategy amid climate crisisIndeed, fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal are the main driver of the climate crisis.

“We trust that investors who hoped that the vote would not be necessary in 2022 now realize that the vote is key to forcing BP to align with Paris,” Mark van Baal, founder of Follow This, said ahead of the general meeting. BP annual.

The answer of British Petroleum



“We recognize that some shareholders and other stakeholders may have different perspectives on the decisions we make,” BP’s board said in response to criticism and the Follow This proposal.

“BP has already outlined a net zero strategy, ambitions and targets, which the board of directors collectively considers consistent with the Paris targets.”

Recall that British Petroleum was one of the first energy giants to announce an ambition to reduce emissions to zero ‘by 2050 or earlier’, but has now urged shareholders to oppose Follow This’s resolution, saying that this The latter encroaches on the board of directors’ responsibility for corporate strategy. But not only that, the English giant ha also described the resolution presented by Follow This as “unclear”, “simplistic” and “disruptive”.

In the meantime, L’ONG Fossil Free London promised to interrupt the meeting to protest the energy transition strategy; While Friends of the Earth He wants BP and its energy giant rivals to be taxed more on their windfall profits from soaring energy prices caused by the war in Ukraine, to help cut bills.

Meanwhile, the price of Brent moves just below the level of 78 dollars a barrel.