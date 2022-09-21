Listen to the audio version of the article

The name recalls England, because it is that of a district of London, but the soul is Austrian: Brixton is in fact a brand that Ksr, a group with headquarters in Gedersdorf, 70 km north-east of Vienna, presented at Eicma in 2016. In these six years Brixton has created a family of small displacement motorcycles, 125 and 250 cc, which have received the approval of the public. In 2022 Brixton decided to grow (by a lot) in displacement by presenting the Cromwell 1200, which sports a classic look, with spoked wheels (18 “front and 17” rear), round headlight (but LED that goes well with the small direction indicators), 16-liter drip tank and two tailpipes. In Brixton’s sights there is the classic-retro model par excellence, the Triumph Bonneville, which for years has received the approval of the most mature motorcyclists (and not only).

How it is made

The Cromwell 1200 is equipped with an unprecedented in-line twin of 1,222 cc, four valves per cylinder and liquid cooling, around which the bike was designed. The value of maximum power does not follow the current trend that favors vitaminized engines: 83 hp at 6,550 rpm, even if it is the maximum torque of 108 Nm at 3,100 rpm that promises a lot of fun on the road. The engine is associated with modern electronics, with switchable traction control, Bosch Abs, ride-by-wire throttle, two engine mappings (Eco and Sport) and cruise control. The components are Japanese and of quality; the Cromwell 1200 is fitted with a Nissin braking system (double 310 mm front disc with double piston calipers and 260 mm rear disc) and Kayaba suspensions combined with the steel frame: traditional 41 mm fork with dust boots ( together with the pair of exhausts, they will delight lovers of the “bikes of the past”) and double rear shock absorber with adjustable preload. The instrumentation is modern and essential: it consists of a circular color TFT with a double layout, clear and legible in Sport mode, much less in Eco; on the side, well hidden, there is a USB socket.

How are you

Sitting on the Cromwell 1200 you are comfortable, 800 mm from the ground: considering the reduced width of the saddle, it is easy for everyone to put both feet on the ground; the passenger has a fair portion of the saddle but no handles to hold onto (there is only the strip of leather in the middle of the saddle required by law). Both levers are adjustable in distance from the handlebar: well, those with small hands can handle them better. The electric blocks are well made, with the keys placed in the right place: on the left we find that of the cruise control and that of the choice of riding mode (it must be pressed for three seconds to switch from one to the other).

The movements from standstill show all the 235 kg in running order that the Austrian bike is credited with, but, once the first one is inserted (moreover in a silent way) and the wheels are put in motion, the bike seems to lighten a lot and become more agile: it is a quality that is particularly appreciated when you have to switch between cars stopped in a queue. Up to the first part of the tachometer, thanks to the starting point of the twin cylinder, you snap quickly at the traffic lights and you can overtake safely. The gearbox is also well calibrated, offering precise and clear engagement: it does not miss a beat and, moreover, it is equipped with a slipper clutch which helps to maintain control of the bike in the most abrupt downshifts. The suspension also contributes to this, protecting the rider’s back well by absorbing the roughness of the cobbles and the bumps, even if on the hardest holes the double shock absorber proved a bit abrupt. The two modes Eco and Sport do not change the power and torque values ​​but the opening speed of the throttle valves: in Sport they open faster, making the engine “direct” and much more aggressive on the accelerator.

The result is a very slight “on-off” effect when opening the throttle in low gears, even if in the end it becomes a character note of the model that actually acquires more grit in Sport. Although, in reality, the Cromwell 1200 was not born to run, but to be driven in a round way, without excesses and “disconnected to the limit”, but using the couple and using the gearbox as little as necessary, admiring the landscape that flows around self. Ultimately, the Hinckley classic has found a worthy opponent, which has the immediate advantage of a very aggressive price: 10 thousand euros.