Broadcasting contribution: ARD wants to increase by 1.09 euros per month

The ARD wants to increase the contribution for the ARD stations by 1.09 euros per month.

The ARD apparently wants to increase the contribution for the ARD broadcasters by 1.09 euros per month, the portal reports „The Pioneer“. If ZDF also decides to raise the fee, the broadcasting fees could rise from the current EUR 18.36 to EUR 19.91. Union and FDP politicians want to prevent the contribution increase.

The WDR, the largest German state broadcaster, is apparently planning to increase the amount of broadcasting by 1.09 euros per month, as “The Pioneerreported.

The news magazine learned from WDR employees that the state broadcaster had proposed this to their committees – with reference to the commission for determining the financial needs of broadcasters (KEF).

As “The Pioneer” further reported, the broadcasting fees could rise to EUR 19.91 per month if ZDF also decides to increase them. Currently it is Broadcasting fee for ARD, ZDF and Deutschlandradio 18.36 euros.

Several Prime Ministers of the Union have already announced internally that they want to prevent the contribution increase. At the FDP federal party conference next weekend, reforms and austerity plans for the public broadcasters should also be discussed.

The public service broadcasters have been under criticism for some time, among other things because of high salaries of broadcasting directors and the affair surrounding the former RBB director Patricia Schlesinger.

