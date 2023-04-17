Home » Broken printer or laptop: “You can tell bad products by the large variety of them”
Business

Broken printer or laptop: “You can tell bad products by the large variety of them”

by admin
Broken printer or laptop: “You can tell bad products by the large variety of them”

When the mobile phone discharges quickly, the toothbrush no longer vibrates or you spill a drink on the laptop, you usually buy a new device. A repair seems to be expensive – although many products are only one or two years old. This targeted wear is planned by the industry. For many manufacturers, building devices to last would mean no longer making any sales.

Stefan Schridde knows these industry tricks. He is a business graduate and criticizes the “disposable products” with which the market is flooded. 80 percent of consumer goods could be built in such a way that they lasted three times as long under the same conditions, he says – and without additional costs in production. In an interview, he explains how to identify and rectify the most common built-in errors in electronic devices – and how to find good products on the market.

See also  Four new iPhone 15 designs revealed!May be the generation that has changed the most in recent years | iPhone | Apple | USB-C_Sina Technology_Sina Network

You may also like

BOJ forecasts a 1.6-1.9% rise in inflation in...

Morning Post | Apple may launch a large-screen...

From the G7 yes to biofuels for the...

Shanghai Motor Show, all the previews of the...

Angola: Luanda’s real estate sector focuses on the...

Fuels: LPG prices down, petrol up and diesel...

China Property Market Shows Signs of Recovery in...

Little game on Rome’s waste-to-energy plant: so Conte...

Inflation in Italy, the ranking of the cities...

Energy curbs inflation: in March it fell by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy