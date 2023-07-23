Brokerage Agencies Expand Their Fund Sales Size and Market Share

Title: Brokerages See Increase in Fund Agency Sales and Market Share

Author: Zhou Shangtong

Publication: Securities Daily

In the recently released second-quarter fund agency sales and holdings data, brokerages have emerged as the top performers in a highly competitive market. However, as the fund agency market becomes increasingly crowded, the competition among banks, brokerages, and independent fund sales agencies has intensified.

According to the China Foundation Association, the total holding scale of “stock + mixed public offering funds” in the second quarter was 5.6012 trillion yuan, a decrease of 3.34% from the previous quarter. This decline in scale can be attributed to the low risk appetite of residents, as indicated by the continued growth of non-money funds.

A closer look at the top 100 fund agency sales list reveals that brokerages accounted for 51 sales agencies in the second quarter, the same as the first quarter. Banks accounted for 25, a decrease of one, while independent fund sales agencies increased by one to reach 22. Insurance and agency agencies remained unchanged at two.

In terms of market share, brokerages have seen consistent growth, with their proportion of “stock + mixed public offering funds” increasing from 22.18% in the first quarter to 23.49% in the second quarter. On the other hand, banks’ market share dropped below 50% for the first time, declining from 50.74% to 49.54%. Independent fund sales agencies experienced a slight decrease from 25.97% to 25.68%.

Despite the overall decline in scale, securities firms have performed well, particularly in the holding scale of non-monetary market public offering funds. Their holding scale increased by 4.72% in the second quarter, reaching 1.5308 trillion yuan. This growth can be attributed to increased investments in ETFs.

CITIC Securities, in particular, has consistently secured the title of the “No. 1 Brokerage Broker” for three quarters in a row. In the second quarter, CITIC Securities ranked first among securities companies in terms of “stock + mixed public offering fund holding scale” and “non-monetary market public offering fund holding scale.”

Other small and medium securities firms, including Ping An Securities and Orient Fortune Securities, have also shown strong performance. These firms have witnessed a month-on-month increase of more than 10% in their “stock + hybrid public offering fund holding scale” and “maintaining scale of non-monetary market public offering funds.”

To stimulate further growth in the industry, the China Securities Regulatory Commission recently formulated a work plan for the reform of the fee rate of the public offering fund industry. The plan aims to reduce fund fee rates and support the development of securities firms’ public offering business. While the overall impact on brokerage sales revenues remains uncertain, the reduction in fund fees could potentially enlarge the market, leading to positive growth.

