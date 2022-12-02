You can make money when other people chop their hands on Double Eleven, Feitian Moutai is waiting for you! There are also limited-time low-price discounts on seven major investment tools, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]









For stock trading, you can look at the research report of Jin Qilin analysts. It is authoritative, professional, timely and comprehensive, helping you tap potential opportunities!

Every reporter Wang Haimin Every editor Peng Shuiping

As of 4:00 pm on November 30, the Hong Kong stock market closed, and the “transcript” of brokerage gold stocks in November was released.

A-shares rebounded in November, and the yield of brokerage gold stocks has also picked up. However, among the monthly gold stock portfolios released by nearly 50 brokerage research institutes, only 6 brokerages can outperform the Shanghai Composite Index.

In addition, the performance of the gold stock portfolios of various brokerages in November showed the characteristics of the strong and constant. In November, AVIC Securities,Oriental wealthThey are all leading brokerage firms. The Huaxin Securities Gold Stock Portfolio has achieved a rapid rise in rankings by virtue of its strong performance for two consecutive months.

Judging from the ranking of the cumulative yield of the gold stock portfolio within the year, AVIC Securities, which ranks first, has a yield of 24.12% during the year, and the lowest-rankedSoochow SecuritiesThe annual rate of return was -44.21%, with a gap of over 68 percentage points.

12 brokerage gold stocks lost more than 30%

The “transcript” of brokerage gold stocks in November will be released on November 30. Although the number of brokerages with positive monthly gold stock portfolio yields increased significantly compared to last month, thanks to the overall rebound in the market in November, but there are still a small number of brokerage gold stock portfolios that can really outperform the market.

According to statistics per city, 47 brokerage research institutes released their monthly gold stock portfolios in November. As of the close on November 30, there were only 6 brokerages whose monthly gold stock portfolio yields outperformed the Shanghai Composite Index (the Shanghai Composite Index rose by 8.9% in November). There are 32 brokerages whose November gold stock portfolio yields are positive. The top ten yields in November were AVIC Securities, Oriental Fortune, Huaxin Securities,Haitong SecuritiesDongguan Securities,Founder Securities、Huatai SecuritiesEast Asia Qianhai Securities,Huaxi SecuritiesGuosheng Securities’ gold stock portfolio.

In addition, according to statistics per city, there were 16 brokerages whose gold stock portfolios had negative yields in November, and the bottom ten in November were Ping An Securities, Kaiyuan Securities, Essence Securities,Zheshang Securities、Guolian Securities、Orient SecuritiesSoochow Securities,Guotai JunanGalaxy Securities,Shanxi Securitiesgold stock portfolio.

In November, the performance of AVIC Securities’ gold stock portfolio continued to lead the industry. From January to November, the cumulative return rate of its gold stock portfolio was 24.12%, ranking first in the industry, 20 percentage points ahead of the second place; during the same period, Oriental Fortune,Caitong SecuritiesThe gold stock portfolio ranked second and third in the industry respectively, with accumulative yields of 4.24% and -5.4% respectively. Huaxin Securities Gold Stock Portfolio has achieved a rapid rise in rankings by virtue of its continuous strong performance in the past two months.

According to the statistics of each city, from January to November, Soochow Securities,China Merchants SecuritiesDongguan Securities, Essence Securities,Great Wall Securities、Centaline Securities、Sinolink Securities、Huaan Securities、Western Securities、Changjiang SecuritiesThe return rate of the gold stock portfolio of 12 brokerages is lower than -30%. Among them, the return rate of Soochow Securities’ gold stock portfolio is lower than -40%, and the return rate of China Merchants Securities’ gold stock portfolio is close to -40%.

Judging from the ranking of cumulative yields during the year, AVIC Securities, which ranks first, has a return rate of 24.12% for its gold stock portfolio, while Soochow Securities, which ranks last, has a return rate of -44.2%, with a gap of 68 percentage points. It is worth mentioning that at the end of October, AVIC Securities, which ranked first, had an annual yield of 3.54%, and Dongguan Securities, which ranked last, had an annual yield of -43.52%, with a gap of less than 50 percentage points.

Many brokerages are optimistic about the New Year’s Eve market

Although the Shanghai stock index once fell below the 2900-point mark at the close of October, judging from the November strategy released by many brokerages a month ago, relatively optimistic sentiment about the market outlook has the upper hand.

December is the end of the year, and the “New Year’s Eve market” has become the focus of market attention. Some brokerages predict that there will be a “New Year’s Eve market” this year. In addition, December is also a critical moment for various institutions to sprint for performance rankings, and the game among institutions may also be more intense than before.

Caitong Securities strategy team recently released the latest strategic point of view that the current economy, liquidity, policy, and market environment overlap with 2014, and the market may usher in a “mini version of 2014”. The Shanghai Stock Exchange 50, which will benefit from the recovery of real estate and economic expectations and is the main direction for foreign capital to increase positions, may become the most important direction of attack at the end of the year and the winner of the annual ranking.

The strategy team of Western Securities stated on November 30 that with the introduction of a package of policies to stabilize the economy and the convening of the central bank’s credit symposium, the pace of credit issuance at the end of the year will be further accelerated, and the superposition of RRR cuts will be implemented, and liquidity is expected to be further loosened. Boosting the market’s economic expectations for next year, the window for “New Year’s Eve market” is gradually opening. Considering the strong reversal effect of the A-share market at the end of the year and the beginning of the year, this year’s “New Year’s Eve market” deserves investors’ attention. Although this year’s “New Year’s Eve market” started later than last year, the duration and restoration will be stronger, and the style will be more value-oriented.

The strategy team of Guotai Junan is also optimistic about the performance of value stocks next year in the latest research report. The research report shows that the current pricing environment facing A-shares is the recovery of short-term uncertainty and the decline of medium-term uncertainty. That is, the specific path of economic recovery is vague, but the direction of recovery is very clear. Increase to medium-term repair growth space. Looking forward to next year, under the background of the convergence of growth rate differences among industries, the re-differentiation of the growth rate of large and small companies in the industry will become a new focus. The leading white horse has been adjusted for nearly a year, and pessimistic expectations have been fully included. Its valuation has dropped to the historical median level in 2019, and its premium relative to non-leading companies has significantly converged. The position congestion has also been significantly eased, and the over-allocation ratio has dropped back to early 2018. Undervaluation, low expectations combined with the high elasticity of medium-term recovery, the leading white horse will start a new stage of valuation and profit restoration.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: He Songlin