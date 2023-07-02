Brothers of Italy, new machine for Meloni: sister Arianna at the cards

FdI is renewed: Arianna Meloni in charge of cards, a key role

Giorgia Meloni’s car is renewed. In via della Scrofa 39. As reported by the Corriere della Sera, “in the historic headquarters of the Italian right work is underway on two fronts: if the workers are busy expanding the headquarters, the top management of FdI have finalized the reorganization of the party’s “machine”, which needed a radical overhaul after the conquest of Palazzo Chigi. The first name that strikes is that of Arianna Meloni, sister of Prime Minister Giorgia and wife of Minister Francesco Lollobrigida, officially appointed as the new head of membership”.

As Corriere della Sera explains, it is about “a key role: she is an employee of the party (apart from the parenthesis in the Lazio Region), knows every balance and internal mechanism inside out; moreover, ça va sans dire, she is very trustworthy. In 2022, Fratelli d’Italia had 204,128 members and in 2023 there is the goal of further growth: a mission, in fact, entrusted to the “sister of Italy”.

Corriere della Sera also mentions the other names: “The reorganization was launched by Meloni personally. Giovanni Donzelli is confirmed as head of the organization, a key role. Among the new entries in the party organization chart, there is the MEP Nicola Procaccini (Environment), the Mayor of L’Aquila Pierluigi Biondi (Local Authorities) and Senator Alberto Balboni (Security) Confirmed, among others: Andrea Delmastro, Undersecretary of Justice, who will continue to follow the same matter in the party; the deputy Carolina Varchi (Mezzogiorno) and Federico Mollicone (Culture)”.

