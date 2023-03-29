The key points Brt in Italia

The decision of the Court of Milan to place in extraordinary administration for one year the giants of logistics Brt (formerly Bartolini) e Geodisin the crosshairs of the judicial authority and the prosecutor Paolo Storari for alleged tax fraud e exploitation of workers (caporalato), is causing a stir. Interviewed by Il Sole 24 Ore, Brt sources said: “These circumstances have no impact on Brt’s daily activities and we are continuing our commitment to guaranteeing the highest quality services for our customers”.

Meanwhile, i transport unions (Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti) are following the developments of the investigation with trepidation: “We hope that the current situation, through this provision, will favor an improvement in the working conditions of male and female workers and lead to the consolidation and development of . The approximately 30,000 Italian employees of Brt and Geodis must be protected”.

Brt, which took over from the historic express courier Bartolini, is now part of the French multinational DPDgroup (La Poste Group). The company boasts a widespread presence throughout the country. The workforce is estimated at approx 22 thousand employees, including employees, warehouse operators, drivers and other suppliers for the management of over 600,000 shipments per day. Brt’s Italian structure is made up of 200 branches, 53 hubs, 12 logistics plants and over 6,500 collection and delivery points. In the 2021 financial year, Brt generated a turnover of over 1,775 million euros in Italy (1,557 million in 2020). DPDgroup is the largest network of express courier services in Europe.

In the hours immediately following the notification of the provision by the Court of Milan, Brt confirmed that collaborate with the prosecutor’s office and expressed his willingness “to implement even more stringent procedures and controls”.

The appointment of a judicial administrator by the Court of Milan, explains a note from Brt, fits into this context. The Court circumscribed the director’s mission by clarifying that «the ordinary exercise of the business activity remains the responsibility of the administrative bodies of the company with support pursuant to art. 34 legislative decree 159/2011 of the judicial administrator».