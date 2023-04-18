Home » Brunello Cucinelli, first quarter revenues at 265 million (+34%)
(Teleborsa) – The first quarter of 2023 of Brunello Cucinelli it ends with very, very important results, reporting a growth of 34.7%, recorded in a widespread and balanced way within the various geographical areas and in both sales channels.

Growth in all geographical areas: Americas +42.9%, Europe +15.8%, Asia +56%. Revenue increase in both sales channels: retail +63,7%, wholesale +4,7%.

Brunello Cucinelli, executive president and creative director of the fashion house commented: “The first quarter of this year closed with excellent results. There is no doubt that we are reaping the positive fruits of the happy time that our brand is experiencing both for the style it represents and perhaps for the way we share ideas with all our interlocutors. With regard to our absolute luxury market segment, to which we belong, we continue to have a very positive outlook for the entire year ahead. Every day we work on new projects for high quality, handmade and exclusive clothing, and we are pleased to imagine that they express a refined and contemporary taste. The strong positivity generated by the Fall Winter 2023 Men’s and Women’s collections, together with the very pleasant opinion expressed by our esteemed multi-brands and international journalists; the beautiful atmosphere that reigns in the boutiques and the important investment plans in communication and events in the shops and in the Cucinelli houses make us imagine for the current year an important growth in turnover around 15%”.

