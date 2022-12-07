New all-time high in Piazza Affari for the Brunello Cucinelli share, which reached an intraday peak of 69.1 euros and is currently up 9% to 68.7 euros.

Performance triggered by the improvement in forecasts for turnover for 2022. After the results for the 9 months and the sales in October and November, the Company estimates a growth in turnover of around +28% for the year.

“The orders in the portfolio for Spring – Summer 2023 are very substantial both in terms of quantity and quality and this leads us to imagine a very, very interesting year 2023 next, with healthy growth of around 12% and a healthy and fair profit; consequently it is plausible to think that we can reach a very important goal, namely 1 billion in turnover”, added Brunello Cucinelli, Executive President and Creative Director of the fashion house.

According to Jefferies analysts, Brunello Cucinelli’s visibility is “above average” and the track record of repeated upward revisions of forecasts “makes these objectives not only credible but probably non-aggressive”. Brunello Cucinelli, like Hermes International, is part of that luxury segment largely isolated from the slowdown in consumption in all geographical areas. “Further outperformance would not come as a surprise to us,” concluded Jefferies.