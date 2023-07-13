Brunello Cucinelli, sales grow by double digits. Revised estimates

The Brunello Cucinelli group closes the first six months of 2023 with revenues equal to 543.9 million euros, up 31% at current exchange rates (+30.5% at constant exchange rates) compared to the first half of 2022. All positive geographical areas: Americas +23.9%, Europe +22.6%, Italy +23.7%, Asia +55.6%.

Revenues are up in both sales channels: retail +41.6%, wholesale +15.8%. The excellent semester that has just ended – explains the company in the note to the accounts – the more than punctual progress of winter deliveries, and the favor that we breathe around our brand and our product proposal, “allow us to revise the revenue growth estimate upwards for 2023, bringing it from +15% to a range between +17% and +19%”.

Brunello Cucinelli, executive president and creative director of the fashion house commented: “The first semester of this year ended with gods more than excellent results. We are collecting, we like to think, what the brand represents in its style and way of conceiving the balance between work and the relationship with creation. Thanks to the strong demand for handcrafted and exclusive products, we continue to have a very positive vision of the world market of absolute luxury, following these considerations, we are very confident about the future trend of the business for the current year, where let’s imagine closing the year with an increase in turnover between +17 and +19%. Given the excellent sell-out of the Spring-Summer 2023 collections and the important order intake almost

completed for the Spring-Summer 2024 men’s collection, we therefore expect one for next year healthy growth around +10%”. (Ticker)