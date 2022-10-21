Turnover above expectations for Brunello Cucinelli which in the third quarter marks an increase of 20% on an annual basis to 227 million against the 216 million expected. The surprise, says Equita, comes from retail which marks an increase of 37% on an annual basis against + 28% expected.

The indications of 2022 margins at 18% confirmed, despite the higher turnover, also taking into account extraordinary contributions both to the supply chain (for energy costs) and to personnel (for the inflationary context). Sales growth in 2023 at + 10% (with negligible exchange rate effect). Equita raises the 2022 (and proportionately 2023-24) estimates of turnover by 6.5%, EBITDA by 8% and net profit by 11%, but on the assessment this is mitigated by the increase in rates. According to the analysts of the SIM, the brand continues to benefit from the growing visibility of Brunello Cucinelli, the renewed interest in post-pandemic clothing, the favorable geographic mix (US 33% of turnover vs. about 20% for peers and China 15% vs. 25% for peers). Furthermore, the positioning in absolute luxury reduces the risk of impacts from the macro slowdown, concluded by Equita that the target is at 52 (+ 4%).