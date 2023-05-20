Home » Brunello Cucinelli vying for the Italian Ftse Mib index: the countdown begins
Brunello Cucinelli vying for the Italian Ftse Mib index: the countdown begins

The fashion house Brunello Cucinelli could enter the index Ftse Mib of the main Italian stocks, in view of a quarterly review scheduled for May 31st. The index of the first 40 shares reflects market capitalization and liquidity. According to what he reports Milan Financebased on the simulations of some brokers, the energy group would be at risk of exclusion Erg.

Since the beginning of 2023, in fact, the title of the Umbrian maison is grew by 18%coming to capitalize on approx 5.5 billion euros ($6.1 billion). Primarily known for his colorful cashmere garments, Brunello Cucinelli recently said his sales are increased by a third in the first three months of the year.

With a trading value of 68,467 units in the last 30 days, entry into the index would be favored by higher trading volume in the last quarter and by the growth in prices, in line with the luxury sector more generally. According to traders, it was also boosted by the general clamor over luxury goods stocks. Based on current market prices, the stock is in 35th positionwith a potential weight of 0.70%.

