Brunette finds the armchair. But we have to warn Treu…

The government Melons is about to place another grande excluding from the waltz of armchairs to become minister. It’s about Renato Brunetta Of Come on Italyholder of the Department of Public Administration during the Draghi government. He – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – keeps his mouth shut, but it’s done almost. Renato Brunetta is ready to return to the forefront to command posts. But it seems like a century has passed: the Melonian-led government would be thinking about him for the succession on the chairman chair of the colonel busy from 2017 by Tiziano Treu who since 2021 has also been appointed coordinator of the permanent table for economic, social and territorial partnership, established at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers as part of the implementation of the Pnrr. However, Treu has not yet packed his bags, on the contrary: according to what is learned he hopes in the intercession of Colle for avoid having to leave the chair.

Brunette – continues the Fact – knows well the colonel having been member for ten years by socialist will when his political parabola was yet to begin. It certainly was beloved in that of Villa Lubin especially at the time of the Renzian reform. “Make believe that the Cnel will be eliminatedand very expensive carriage; that the dear, dear old Senate will be swept away with the 315 gold salaries of the senators. Etc. I am misleading advertisements”, said the then deputy forcista thundering against the former Rottamatore who certainly did not expect that the Italians would eventually turned away. Now for Brunetta at Cnel only the official is missing.

Subscribe to the newsletter

