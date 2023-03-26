Home Business Brunetta, the return: he will be the president of the Cnel, but without a salary
Business

Brunetta, the return: he will be the president of the Cnel, but without a salary

by admin
Brunetta, the return: he will be the president of the Cnel, but without a salary

The government recalls Brunetta: he will be president of the Cnel

The Meloni government has chosen: as reported by La Stampa, the new president of Cnel, the National Economic Council, will be Renato Brunetta. The former Minister of Public Administration will take the place of Tiziano Treu, whose mandate expired in May last year. The official appointment should arrive with the council of ministers next Tuesday.

Once the name has been chosen, the puzzle to solve for the executive is linked to the times: before taking office, Brunetta will in fact have to wait for the new councilors to do so (in turn “expired” on March 22). And the process for their appointment is rather long and complex: of the 64 directors, 8 are nominated by the President of the Republic, two proposed by the Prime Minister. It will probably take a month or two.

Brunetta, like Treu, will be a president without a salary for a simple reason, La Stampa recalls: he is retired. And according to the provisions of the Madia law, he cannot receive an emolument for the position.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Autostrade: the Benettons vote against the extension of the split

You may also like

Disability pension – conditions, amount, additional earnings 2023

Hyundai plays the originality card to challenge Tesla...

Alternative to gas heating: air-to-air heat pumps –...

Blitz environmentalists, Schlein: “You have to listen to...

Strike on Monday: “It will mainly affect commuters”

Weapons to Zelensky? Mattarella is silent and follows...

The Italian automotive industry is asking for more...

How to predict bank failure in advance? –...

Credit Suisse-Ubs and the 16 billion evaporated: how...

Grillo: “Of course you’ll talk bullshit. The Andreotti...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy