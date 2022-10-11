Bruxelles.

A billion and a half to relaunch Piedmont in grand style from now until at least 2027, guaranteeing competitiveness, innovation and sustainability. Alberto Cirio returns from Brussels with the green light from the European Commission to the regional operational plan for the use of European funds for the development of the regions (ERDF funds). At least two reasons why the President of the Region can show satisfaction. First, the amount of resources. Europe guarantees € 500 million more than in the previous 2014-2030 EU budget cycle. And then, he explains himself, because “we are among the first regions of Italy to obtain the green light for these resources, which come at a time when there is a great need for them”.

The reference is not to the Russian-Ukrainian war and what derives from it, but to the need to relaunch the local economy in times of new recessions at the gates thanks to a plan articulated on five areas of intervention. Sustainable and digital transitions, the heart of the twelve-star political agenda and the Italian recovery plan. And then sustainable mobility, education and territorial cohesion. More than half of the resources are dedicated to the first chapter of expenditure, 807 million out of 1.5 billion euros. Resources “for business development, research and innovation” Cirio emphasizes. “This is fundamental, because to stay on the market, businesses must be able to be competitive, and if they decide to stay in the area, the area gains.” The regional operational plan Fers, moreover, “is specifically the financial instrument for businesses, and by financing businesses we support employment, which is our priority”.

For businesses, therefore, 315 million euros to support the R&D research and development sector, 185 million for digitization, 15 million for professional training in order to develop the skills necessary for the new professional figures required. Finally, 292 million for small and medium-sized enterprises, through actions to support internationalization and support access to credit.

For the sustainable transition a slice of 435 million, including measures for energy efficiency in buildings (190 million), promotion of renewables in public buildings (58 million), risk mitigation policies (60 million) such as hydrogeological instability and fires, energy storage (15 million), and better waste management (40 million). The rest will be used to protect the existing natural heritage and enhance it.

Still, 40 million euros “for four sustainable mobility projects, which mainly means cycle paths, but of excellence”, assures Cirio. Which then allows itself to do a slight spoiler work. “One of these is the cycle-pedaling of Lake Maggiore”, he anticipates. «It is a lightening of the roads around the lake as well as an additional tourist attraction». The president of the Piedmont Region then focuses on education, to which he allocates 20 million to strengthen schools and teaching venues, with the idea of ​​also enhancing online and distance learning.

Finally, 140 million for territorial development, which envisages two specific objectives: development of urban area strategies (132 million), and two new inland areas, those of Terre del Giarolo and Valsesia (8 million). Added to this is the confirmation of the funding for the four already existing in Piedmont (Valli Maria and Grana, Valli dell’Ossola, Valli di Lanzo and Valle Bormida).

If on the one hand Cirio returns to Italy with the victory for the regional plan, on the other hand he leads a completely political game to respond to the energy problem. “We have increases in the management of hospitals, for which the regions are competent”, he says to remember what is at stake. He returns to ask Europe for a response like the one produced after the health crisis. “Immediate liquidity intervention is necessary for those companies that cannot cope with the greater burden of energy bills”. He asked the Commissioner for Cohesion, Elisa Ferreira. You say that the interlocutor is aware of the problem, and you are well aware that we need “measures that go beyond” the European Development Fund which is worth the 1.5 billion treasure to Piedmont. “We cannot distort the cohesion funds.”