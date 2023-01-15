Listen to the audio version of the article

Alfa Romeo and the new Giulia and Stelvio

First public debut of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio. The restyling focuses above all on technology with projectors finally featuring a LED matrix. The mechanics do not change given that both the Giulia and the Stelvio always have non-electrified petrol or turbo diesel engines, with power outputs between 160 and 280 hp with both rear and all-wheel drive. Waiting, naturally, for the restyling of the Quadrifoglios with the 2,900 cc V6 of 510 hp.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale from 1967

Alfa Romeo is exhibiting the iconic 33 Stradale at the Brussels Motor Show, one of 19 examples of the sports coupé that is considered by many to be one of the most beautiful Alfa Romeo cars of all time. In fact, the future Alfa Romeo sports car should be inspired by the 33, which should be presented in the spring of this year, according to CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato. One of the most awaited novelties of 2023 which could also take up the name of the coupe of the 60s. A reminder of the heritage that represents an added value for the Alfa Romeo brand.

Audi Q8 e-tron the Ev range expands

In Brussels there is the mid-life restyling for the e-tron, the car that brought the brand with the four rings to its debut in the electric world: from today it is called the Q8 e-tron and changes on the outside but, above all, under the skin. And it’s much more efficient. Autonomy and driving pleasure grow. More than a restyling, it is appropriate to say rebadging, in technical jargon the change of name. Compared to the e-tron there is an aesthetic retouch at the front, a battery with a larger and more efficient capacity, more powerful engines, improved aerodynamics and more advanced steering, suspension and chassis electronics.

Bmw the whole sports range signed M

BMW exhibits its numerous sports models at the Brussels Motor Show, but not only. Of course, all the major attention is directed to the 3.0 CSL, the exclusive supercar produced in just 50 units which closed 2022 with a bang, the 50th anniversary of the birth of the M division, the one that deals precisely with the highest-performance BMWs. performance rate. Also present were the new M2, the M3 Touring, the recently restyled Z4 M40i and the electric iX1 and i4. Confirming the sports DNA of the Munich brand that does not diminish with the arrival of the EVs

Dacia and the Spring in the Extreme variant

Dacia continues to expand its offer. This is the case of the new Spring in the more luxurious Extreme variant, but with one of the lowest starting prices on the market for battery-powered cars: the Dacia Spring Extreme which will be on sale in the summer replaces, among other things, the Expression, the best-selling version up to now, with a 65 HP battery-powered engine available at a price of just 23,200 euros, to which must then be added the incentives provided for this type of car. A success for Dacia’s small electric car which has already guaranteed the brand over 100,000 orders since its launch.