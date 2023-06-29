Brussels: This is how the EU Commission is planning the digital euro

The preparations have been going on for years, now the next step on the way to the possible introduction of a digital euro will follow: a legislative proposal from the EU Commission is expected this Wednesday, which will form the legal framework for a digital variant of the European common currency.

A draft of the paper was already circulating in mid-June. The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced that it will decide in October whether to continue working on a digital euro. However, since there are already plenty of digital payment offers, some people are wondering: why do we need central bank money that cannot be touched?

What is in the draft law?

According to the will of the EU Commission, consumers should be able to use a digital euro as legal tender in addition to euro coins and notes in the future: “Banknotes and coins (…) cannot carry the EU economy alone in the digital age.” It is necessary to introduce a new form of official currency that is risk-free. “The lack of a widely available and usable form of central bank money that is technologically adapted to the digital age could also reduce confidence in commercial bank money and ultimately in the euro itself.”

Will cash be abolished?

No. The euro currency guardians have repeatedly emphasized that a digital euro would only be a supplement to notes and coins and should not replace cash. “We will make banknotes available to citizens for as long as there is demand for them,” confirmed ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta in a recent interview.

What should a digital euro bring?

With a digital euro, Europe would have its own range of digital payments as an alternative to payment service providers that are not based in Europe, such as PayPal.

In principle, digital payment methods enable transactions to be processed within seconds, even across national borders. In contrast to so-called cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, whose rates often fluctuate greatly, the introduction of a virtual European currency would offer private investors a more stable alternative, as it would be linked one-to-one to the euro. The ECB would ensure the stability of a digital euro.

How could a digital euro be designed?

That is still under discussion. It is conceivable that banks will obtain the digital euro from the euro central banks like cash. However, you would not get the digital euro as a note and coin, but would get it credited to a digital purse, a so-called wallet. It would also be possible for the digital euro to be held directly on accounts with the ECB. According to the EU Commission, basic payment functions should be free of charge for consumers. Furthermore, the digital euro should be easy to use, even for people with disabilities or the elderly.

What do commercial banks think of a digital euro?

Banks and savings banks in Germany are concerned with the question of whether the ECB will become a competitor in payment transactions. “The discussion is actually about whether the ECB itself should enter the payment market as a competitor. Whether they should keep accounts for end customers,” said the President of the German Savings Banks and Giro Association (DSGV), Helmut Schleweis, at the German Savings Banks Day in Hanover at the beginning of June. “Whether they introduce programmable money — programming that could politically direct payments and enable tracking.”

ECB President Christine Lagarde, who spoke at the Sparkassentag after Schleweis, reacted directly: She knew that a digital euro would be seen as a threat by some bankers. “I want you all to understand that this is not the ECB’s strategy. As central bankers, we are not in a position to maintain relationships, approach customers or broker products. It’s something you have to do,” Lagarde said. “The digital euro will be nothing more than cash in digital form.”

what is the schedule

The introduction of a digital euro is not expected until 2026 at the earliest. In mid-July 2021, the ECB decided to take the preparatory work to the next level: Since October 2021, a two-year investigation phase has been about technology and data protection. In October of the current year, the Governing Council of the ECB wants to decide whether a preparatory phase for the development and testing of the digital euro should be initiated, as ECB Executive Board member Panetta recently said: “This phase could last two or three years. If the Governing Council and European lawmakers – member states and members of the European Parliament – ​​agree, we could introduce the digital euro in three or four years.”

Are there digital currencies in other regions?

According to information from the Federal Ministry of Finance in April, 114 countries worldwide are working on the development of so-called digital central bank money (Central Bank Digital Currencies – CBDC). At the beginning of February, for example, the British Treasury and the Bank of England announced that they were examining the introduction of a digital pound. The Swedish central bank’s E-Krona project is comparatively well advanced in Europe, because notes and coins are hardly ever used in the Scandinavian country.

China has been working on a digital version of its renminbi currency for some time. “The Chinese digital renminbi (e-CNY), for example, already had over 260 million users by the end of 2021,” writes the Federal Ministry of Finance in its April 2023 monthly report Nigeria and Jamaica.”

How do consumers feel about the idea of ​​a digital euro?

The majority of people in Germany view the work on a digital euro with skepticism. In a survey published at the end of May on behalf of the Association of German Banks (BdB), three quarters of the 1008 respondents (76 percent) agreed with the statement “very” or “rather” that a digital euro was not necessary because the existing payment options were completely sufficient .

The CSU MEP Markus Ferber also says: “Neither the ECB nor the European Commission have been able to explain plausibly what the concrete added value of the digital euro is for the citizens.” However, the BdB survey also came out: Less than a third (29 percent) of those surveyed currently have any idea at all of how a digital version of the European common currency could be designed and what a digital euro could be used for.

