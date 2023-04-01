Placement for specialists

Mixed interest for additional government bond placementsreserved for specialist operators, carried out on 31 March 2023.

For what concern BTP 3.40% 5 years 01-04-2028 (ISIN IT0005521981), the interest was nil, against an amount offered of 600 million euro. No request even for the BTP 4.40% 10 years 01-05-2033 (ISIN IT0005518128), offered for 700 million euros.

For what concern CCTeu TV 8 years 15-10-2030 (ISIN IT0005491250), the Treasury has allocated an additional 187.5 million euros against a request for 735.5 million.

Finally, the CCTeu TV 7 years 04-15-2029 (ISIN IT0005451361), an additional 187.5 million euros was assigned against a request for 851.4 million. (Ticker)