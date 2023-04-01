Placement for specialists
Mixed interest for additional government bond placementsreserved for specialist operators, carried out on 31 March 2023.
For what concern BTP 3.40% 5 years 01-04-2028 (ISIN IT0005521981), the interest was nil, against an amount offered of 600 million euro. No request even for the BTP 4.40% 10 years 01-05-2033 (ISIN IT0005518128), offered for 700 million euros.
For what concern CCTeu TV 8 years 15-10-2030 (ISIN IT0005491250), the Treasury has allocated an additional 187.5 million euros against a request for 735.5 million.
Finally, the CCTeu TV 7 years 04-15-2029 (ISIN IT0005451361), an additional 187.5 million euros was assigned against a request for 851.4 million. (Ticker)
This article has been prepared for informational purposes only, it does not constitute advice or a solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information reported is in the public domain, but may be subject to change at any time after publication. We therefore decline all responsibility and remind you that any financial transaction is carried out at your own risk.