Full-bodied dietrofront of bond yields after the surprise came from US inflation, which turned out to be lower than expected. The yield of the 10-year BTP fell to 4.02%, the lowest since October 27, compared to 4.3% prior to the release of the US figure.

The US consumer price index slowed in October to + 7.7% yoy from 8.2% (consensus was 7.9%), while core inflation slows from 6.6% to 6.3% (consensus was 6.5%). These findings fuel hopes of an early end to the Fed’s current round of interest rate hikes.

