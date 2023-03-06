The BTP Italia is back today with a minimum coupon of 2%, higher than the latest issues in times of rate hikes. The trend has been increasing over time, progressively passing from 0.65% in 2019, to 1.4% in 2020, to 1.6% of the two issues in 2022. Now in its nineteenth edition, the stock has convinced so far almost 2.4 million Italians (more precisely, 2.39 million contracts have been signed since 2012 for a total amount of over 193 billion euros) and this time too it promises to be an anti-inflation bulwark. The definitive coupon will be established at the opening of the fourth day of issue, ie on the morning of Thursday 9 March, and may be confirmed or revised upwards with respect to the one just communicated.

The bond is indexed to the inflation rate (Foi index for blue-collar and white-collar households, calculated net of tobacco), with coupons paid every six months together with the capital revaluation due to inflation in the same six-month period. The duration is shorter this time, going from 8 and 6 years of the two editions of 2022 to 5 years, but as in the previous issues, there will be two placement phases. The first, dedicated to individual savers, will take place from Monday 6 March to Wednesday 8 March 2023, unless closed early. The investment is not time-bound, but for those who subscribe to the security in this phase and hold it until the maturity of 14 March 2028, in addition to the revaluation linked to inflation, there is a loyalty bonus equal to 0.8% of the invested capital. For subscription, in addition to going to the bank or post office, it is also possible to purchase online through your home banking (usually with the trading function enabled). The minimum denomination that can be purchased is one thousand euros. The second phase, traditionally dedicated to institutional investors, will instead take place on Thursday 9 March from 10 to 12.