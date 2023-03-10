Home Business Btp Italia 2023, the start of the new issue
More in the perspective of risk diversification and protection against high prices, a little less in the expectation of a high return. The new placement of the Btp Italia kicks off Monday 6 March, in a market scenario that is very different from last November’s issue. The latest Istat survey indicates that in February inflation in Italy stood at 9.2%a very high level compared to historical averages, but far from the 11.8% in October which had preceded that placement, which ended with subscriptions for 11.99 billion euros, of which 7.28 from retail investors and 4, 71 billion between institutions.

