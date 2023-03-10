11
More in the perspective of risk diversification and protection against high prices, a little less in the expectation of a high return. The new placement of the Btp Italia kicks off Monday 6 March, in a market scenario that is very different from last November’s issue. The latest Istat survey indicates that in February inflation in Italy stood at 9.2%a very high level compared to historical averages, but far from the 11.8% in October which had preceded that placement, which ended with subscriptions for 11.99 billion euros, of which 7.28 from retail investors and 4, 71 billion between institutions.
See also Inflation gives no respite, for analysts it is difficult for the Fed to opt for a 100 bp rate hike