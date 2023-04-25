Home » BTP Italia: Bankitalia discloses gross coupon interest and capital revaluation
BTP Italia: Bankitalia discloses gross coupon interest and capital revaluation

by admin
With reference to Treasury Bonds indexed to Italian inflation (BTP Italy) with coupons starting on 24 October 2022 and maturing on 24 April 2023, the Bank of Italy has communicated the amount of gross coupon interest and the amounts relating to the capital revaluation. Interest and capital revaluation refer to the minimum “denomination” of 1,000 euros.

In particular, for the BTP Italia IT0005217762 1.8349800000, the gross interest amount is 1.8349800000, while the capital revaluation amount is 48.5600000000. For the BTP Italia IT0005217770, the amount of gross interest is 1.8349800000, while that of the capital revaluation is 48.5600000000. The aforementioned amounts are calculated on the basis of the value of the “Indexing coefficient” referring to 24 April 2023.

