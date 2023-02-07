Home Business Btp Italia, inflation eats up savings: via the issue against the cost of living
Business

by admin
(Mef headquarters, image source: Imagoeconomica)

Btp Italia, green light to the new issue from 6 March: everything you need to know

A new issue of the is coming Btp Italythe title offered by Tesoro and reserved for retail clientele which offers an inflation-linked return. The new turn of the screw, after the rorder records of November, it will happen from Monday 6 to Thursday 9 March 2023. The announcement came just under 24 hours ago from the Ministry of Economy and Finance. The characteristics of the new BTP Italy will be in line with previous issues: it will have a duration of 5 years, a loyalty bonus equal to 8 per thousand for all those who buy the security upon issue and hold it until maturity, i.e. 14 March 2028.

