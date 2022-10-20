Btp Italia is back. The Treasury today announced that it will propose a new bond indexed to Italy’s inflation in the window from 14 to 17 November. The duration of the new BTP Italia, now in its 18th edition, is six years.

The security, as expected for this type of instrument, will have a loyalty premium equal to 8 per thousand. This incentive is reserved for those who, after purchasing the security, will keep it until it expires in 2028.

As usual, the title will be placed on the market in two phases, explains via XX Settembre in a note. «The first phase will take place from Monday 14 to Wednesday 16 November, unless early closure, and will be reserved exclusively for individual and similar savers (the so-called retail market); the second phase will take place in the morning of November 17 and will be reserved only for institutional investors ». The guaranteed minimum rates will be announced on Friday 11 November.

As with the previous issues, retail savers will be able to subscribe to BTP Italy wherever they have a securities account, in a bank or at post offices, even using their home banking if enabled for trading functions.

The security is indexed to the Italian inflation rate with coupons paid every 6 months together with the revaluation of the capital due to the inflation of the same semester.

This is the second placement for BTP Italia in 2022. The previous edition, which took place in June, closed with collections of € 9.4 billion. The guaranteed minimum rate was set at 1.6%. The hypothesis is that, given the volatility on the bond markets that is characterizing this phase, the minimum guaranteed yield of the 18th edition of the BTP Italia could approach 2%. At the moment, the ten-year bond, market reference, on the secondary market offers a rate of around 4.5%.

How much will the new BTP Italia make? Considering the 0.8% premium, the guaranteed coupon and the annual revaluation calculated on inflation, the hypothesis is that the new BTP Italia could reach an annual yield of around 4.5-5%. These are values ​​that ensure a certain stability.

The hypothesized level offers a shield against the rise in the cost of living but does not completely cover inflation, given the inflation rate which reached 9.4% in Italy in September. The stock is indexed to the Italian inflation rate (FOI index, without tobacco – Consumer price index for blue-collar and white-collar families, net of tobacco).