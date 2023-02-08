Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

BTP Italy March 2023: in about a month the new issue of BTP Italythe government bond issued by the Treasury indexed to inflation.

If you are looking for information on these government bonds and want to find out more, you just have to continue reading the article because we are going to analyze their characteristicswe will see yours advantages they disadvantagesand at the end of the analysis you will also find mine opinions about.

BTP Italia March 2023: issue and placement

The new BTP Italia will be placed for placement starting from March 6th. The BTP will be indexed to inflation, precisely during a period in which the cost of living has risen in a very sudden way.

The expiration of this BTP is equal to 5 years.

Stages of placement

The bond will be issued to small savers between 6 and 8 March, and the placement will end on 9 March.

The two stages will give divided as follows:

from 6 to 8 March: for private savers;

March 9: for institutional investors.

Features, returns and coupon

As we have already seen it is a inflation-linked securityeven if at the moment we do not yet know what the minimum return of the stock itself will be.

The coupon will in fact be communicated on March 3, 2023.

However, we know that the coupons will be paid every six months, and that they will be increased by the recovery of the loss of purchasing power which then occurs in the reference period.

At the moment we only know that the BTP “normal” with a maturity of 5 years has a yield of 3,58%.

Il performance instead of this security it will be variable, since it has a fixed coupon, to which is then added the component which is precisely measured with respect to the inflation recorded by Istat.

Precisely in relation to this, if inflation were to remain beyond a certain threshold, then the indexed security would yield more than the fixed coupon one, and vice versa.

Loyalty reward

Investors who participate in the primary issue and keep the security in their portfolio until maturity will receive an additional return equal to the 0,8%.

To obtain the loyalty bonus, therefore, the title must be held until 14 March 2028.

costs

I costs they are always a part to consider, when we talk about any investment.

They are not foreseen commissions for the small saver (therefore, for those who buy in the first phase of the placement).

The taxation is that on government bonds, i.e. equal to 12.5%.

How to buy them?

Investors who choose to aquacate these BTP Italias will be able to do so through their own bankeither by going to the branch or using thehome banking; all you need is a securities account.

Another possibility is to go to the post offices.

The placement will always take place on the AGAINST (Borsa Italiana’s telematic market for bonds and government bonds).

Is it worth buying BTP Italia March 2023?

I BTP they have always been instruments taken into consideration and often chosen by Italian investors.

Since we are in a time of great inflation, these securities should precisely serve to address this problem, and therefore to provide protection against it.

I still think your question is whether or not it is convenient to choose these tools for an investment.

Many people could be inclined to say yes, since the BTP is safe, even if as we must always reiterate there is no 100% safe investment, when rather there are investments that are safer than others.

However, if we consider the risk Italywe must bear in mind that it is still a country with a very high public debt (which could reach 150% of GDP).

Il loyalty bonus it might make some people think and make some investors want to invest, but are we sure it’s a really good idea?

However, there may be alternatives, if you are looking for a hedge against inflation risk, and this could be the one of the Bond ETFsi.e. passively managed funds investing in government bonds throughout Europe.

