Business

Il Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) announced that one will be held from Monday 6 to Thursday 9 March new issue of the BTP Italiail government bond indexed to the inflation rate national designed for the individual saver. The new BTP Italia, the characteristics of which will be in line with the previous issues, will have a duration of 5 years and a loyalty bonus of 8 per thousand is envisaged for those who buy the security upon issue and hold it until maturity. on March 14, 2028.

As usual, the title will be placed on the market in two phases: the first phase will take place from Monday 6 to Wednesday 8 March, unless closed early, and will be reserved exclusively for individual savers and similar (the so-called market retail) where all the requests received will be satisfied; the second phase will take place in the morning of 9 March e will be reserved for institutional investors only. The minimum guaranteed rates will be communicated on Friday 3 March.

Where to buy the BTP Italy

As with the previous issues, retail savers will be able to subscribe to the BTP Italia wherever they hold a securities account, at a bank or at a post office, even using their own home banking if enabled for trading functions.

The placement will take place on the electronic platform AGAINST (the telematic market for bonds and government securities of Borsa Italiana) through the following dealer banks: Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit.

How much can it make

The previous placement, last November, closed with orders of just over 7.28 billion. A result that was slightly higher than the previous one issue which in the first three days had reached 7.35 billion. With the current rate of inflation, the expected return should be between 6 and 7 percent per six months.

