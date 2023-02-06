The Btp Italia is back, now in its nineteenth edition. The Ministry of Economy and Finance has announced that from Monday 6 to Thursday 9 March 2023 there will be a new issue of the government bond indexed to the national inflation rate designed for individual savers. The new Btp Italia, whose characteristics will be in line with the previous issues – reports a note – will have a duration of 5 years and a loyalty bonus of 8 per thousand is envisaged for those who buy the bond at the issue and hold it until expiry on March 14, 2028.

As usual, the security will be placed on the market in two phases: the first will take place from Monday 6 to Wednesday 8 March, unless closed early, and will be reserved exclusively for individual savers and similar (the so-called retail market) where all the requests received; the second will take place in the morning of 9 March and will be reserved only for institutional investors.

The last issue in November raised €11.99 billion against a definitive real annual coupon rate of 1.60% which will be paid in two six-monthly coupons.

The minimum guaranteed rates will be communicated on Friday 3 March. As with the previous issues, retail savers will be able to subscribe to the Btp Italia wherever they hold a securities account, at a bank or at a post office, even using their own home banking if enabled for trading functions. The placement will take place on the Mot electronic platform (the electronic market for bonds and government securities of Borsa Italiana) through the dealer banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit.